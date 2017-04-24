New Orleans Jazz Fest dishes for $5 or less: cheap eats

You paid $70 to get into the New Orleans Jazz Fest , $20 to park and now you're hungry? You're not complaining, but you're feeling a bit of a pinch in the wallet, so what can you get to munch on for $5 or less. The festival, which runs Friday through Sunday and May 4 through 7 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., boasts more than 70 food vendors, with many entrees dishes priced from $7 to $9, and combo plates in the $9 to $15 range.

