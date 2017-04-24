New Orleans Jazz Fest dishes for $5 o...

New Orleans Jazz Fest dishes for $5 or less: cheap eats

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

You paid $70 to get into the New Orleans Jazz Fest , $20 to park and now you're hungry? You're not complaining, but you're feeling a bit of a pinch in the wallet, so what can you get to munch on for $5 or less. The festival, which runs Friday through Sunday and May 4 through 7 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., boasts more than 70 food vendors, with many entrees dishes priced from $7 to $9, and combo plates in the $9 to $15 range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr New york 20,976
Jazz festival 9 hr Peggy 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Tue Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Apr 25 RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
Brandy Jones Apr 21 Poo-Bear 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC