New Orleans Fire Department responding to apartment building blaze on Erato Street
The New Orleans Fire Department was working a 2-alarm fire on Erato Street at South Gayoso Street on Saturday afternoon . The structure appeared to be a two-story apartment building, and the top floor was charred.
