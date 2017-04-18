New Orleans' final direct-run schools...

New Orleans' final direct-run schools won't be charters -- for now

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The New Orleans public school system is not going all- charter after all -- at least not this year. The Exceed charter group has withdrawn its application to take over the final five district-run schools, Orleans Parish School Board announced Wednesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... Apr 17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Apr 15 XTREME BIAS 3
New Orleans Christians Apr 15 Saint Jesse 1
New to Louisiana Apr 12 Ljcwis63 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC