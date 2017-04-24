New Orleans crime news
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of abandoning her two children for six days with a babysitter she met on Facebook, authorities indicated Monday . Mariah Lebouef, 20, of Kenner, was booked with child desertion, said Glen T. Boyd, spokesman for the department, after the babysitter contacted authorities April 23. The reporting person, a woman who lives in Marrero , told deputies Lebouef reached out to her on April 18 after spotting a two-year-old Facebook post the woman published offering babysitting services, an arrest report said.
