New Orleans' 2016 grant the lowest of 9 'sanctuary cities' targeted by DOJ letters
New Orleans' grant funds targeted by a recent Department of Justice letter to prove immigration compliance were by far the lowest in 2016 of the nine so-called sanctuary cities in question, according to figures from The Associated Press. The $265,832 also makes up a relatively small chunk of the between $3.2 and 3.7 million in total federal grant money from the DOJ received by the city each year.
