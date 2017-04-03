Narcotics, guns found after man flees traffic stop in New Orleans East: NOPD
Jameel Saleem, 37, was arrested after he ran from officers during the stop, which was made about 9:49 a.m. at Prentiss Avenue and Tulip Street in New Orleans East, police said. A 37-year-old man was booked with various drug and gun charges after police say they found narcotics, marijuana, two guns, ammunition, magazines and drug paraphernalia in the man's possession following a traffic stop Wednesday in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.
