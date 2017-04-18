Mother, 5-month-old missing in New Orleans, police say
Kayla Shealy, 27, and her 5-month-old daughter were last seen about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Pauline Street, NOPD said in a news release. New Orleans police are asking for help finding a missing mother and her baby, whom police believe could be in danger.
