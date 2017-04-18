Morial Convention Center GM Bob Johnson retires in September
Bob Johnson, president and general manager of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, will retire in September after a decade at the helm of the facility. The New Orleans Advocate reports Johnson's career in venue management has spanned nearly five decades.
