Monuments' fate should be up to New O...

Monuments' fate should be up to New Orleans, not state or feds: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is asking President Donald Trump to help stop the city of New Orleans from removing three prominent monuments to the Confederacy. Think about that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Haley 20,949
New to Louisiana 7 hr Ljcwis63 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Apr 5 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 28 Baphomet 38
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC