Mississippi River rises above 11 feet at New Orleans, triggers levee inspections
The Mississippi River rose above 11 feet at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans on Tuesday, triggering the first phase of flood fight rules for levees below Baton Rouge. The river is forecast to drop below 11 feet on Saturday.
