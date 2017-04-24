Mississippi man arrested for threatening to shoot Mitch Landrieu over monuments
A Mississippi man angered by the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans was arrested Thursday after calling the Lt. Gov.'s office in Baton Rouge and threatening to shoot Mayor Mitch Landrieu and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Jazz festival
|Apr 27
|Peggy
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC