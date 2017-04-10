Mid-City shooting victim identified by New Orleans coroner
A man found shot to death Tuesday in front of an abandoned house in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 52-year-old Craig Bryant. Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 6:15 p.m. found Bryant suffering from multiple wounds in the 300 block of Jane Alley.
