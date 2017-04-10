Metairie quadruple murder suspect 'began shooting everyone in the head,' detective says
The suspect accused in a bloody quadruple murder at a Metairie apartment complex last month didn't burst through the front door firing bullets. He knocked and asked to go to the bathroom, according to the lead Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detective handling the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC