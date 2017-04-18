Maroon 5's PJ Morton ready to serve u...

Maroon 5's PJ Morton ready to serve up his new 'Gumbo' CD and return to the New Orleans Jazz Fest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Contributed photo -- New Orleans native and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton. After 14 years in Atlanta and Los Angeles, Moron moved back to New Orleans in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... Apr 17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Apr 15 XTREME BIAS 3
New Orleans Christians Apr 15 Saint Jesse 1
New to Louisiana Apr 12 Ljcwis63 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC