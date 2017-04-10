Manslaughter plea averts murder trial in 2015 Crowder Boulevard shooting

Demond Boutte, 36, will serve 40 years for manslaughter as part of a plea agreement struck Monday that averted a murder trial for his fatal shooting of Calvin Everett, 29, on Jan. 26, 2015. A New Orleans East man accused of gunning a man down two years ago in the parking lot of a Crowder Boulevard strip mall averted a murder trial and possible life sentence on Monday by pleading guilty to manslaughter.

