Mandeville officer suspected of driving drunk in police car is fired
Mandeville has fired a police officer suspected of driving her marked police car while drunk. Becky White, the Police Department's public information officer, was terminated following an internal affairs investigation into the March 27 incident, Police Chief Gerald Sticker announced Thursday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|New to Louisiana
|Wed
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC