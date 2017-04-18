Man shot in hip Saturday night in Pin...

Man shot in hip Saturday night in Pines Village

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the 7100 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East on Saturday night, April 22, 2017. A man was wounded during a shooting Saturday night in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department .

