Man shot in hand in New Orleans East:

Man shot in hand in New Orleans East: NOPD

12 hrs ago

An 18-year-old man was shot in the hand Saturday in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The crime was reported at 11:03 p.m. near N. Interstate 10 Service Road and Bullard Avenue.

