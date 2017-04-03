Man shot by JPSO deputies booked with attempted murder
Ryan Jackson, the driver shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies before crashing his car into a Terrytown drainage canal Tuesday afternoon has been booked with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court records. Jackson, 27, of Gretna, is accused of attempting to hit the deputies with his vehicle as he tried to flee the parking lot of a Terrytown service station, according to Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|7 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC