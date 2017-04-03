Man shot by JPSO deputies booked with attempted murder

Ryan Jackson, the driver shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies before crashing his car into a Terrytown drainage canal Tuesday afternoon has been booked with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court records. Jackson, 27, of Gretna, is accused of attempting to hit the deputies with his vehicle as he tried to flee the parking lot of a Terrytown service station, according to Col.

