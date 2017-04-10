Man killed in Milan neighborhood iden...

Man killed in Milan neighborhood identified by New Orleans coroner

A man shot to death in the Milan neighborhood April 12 has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 26-year-old Kelvin Stevenson.

