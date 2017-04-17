Man fatally shot in the head on Chef Menteur, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot in the head Monday afternoon along Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. A man was fatally shot in the head Monday afternoon along Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said.
