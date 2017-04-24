Man beaten with aluminum bat, pepper ...

Man beaten with aluminum bat, pepper sprayed in fight on N. Broad St., New Orleans police say

10 hrs ago

A man was beaten with an aluminum bat and pepper sprayed by a man and two women during a fight on N. Broad Street April 10, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim told police he was arguing with a woman at 8:25 p.m. when a man got out of the woman's car and began to hit him with an aluminum bat, according to NOPD.

