Man arrested in Algiers home invasion, shooting: NOPD
New Orleans police arrested Terrence Webster Knight, 36, in an April 14, 2017 armed Algiers home invasion that left a man wounded. An armed man accused of breaking into an Algiers home and firing at a 30-year-old woman, hitting a 26-year-old man instead, has been arrested, New Orleans police said Monday .
