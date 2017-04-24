Man arrested in Algiers home invasion...

Man arrested in Algiers home invasion, shooting: NOPD

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police arrested Terrence Webster Knight, 36, in an April 14, 2017 armed Algiers home invasion that left a man wounded. An armed man accused of breaking into an Algiers home and firing at a 30-year-old woman, hitting a 26-year-old man instead, has been arrested, New Orleans police said Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 11 hr RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Mon Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Sun Long distance 3
Brandy Jones Apr 21 Poo-Bear 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
New Orleans Christians Apr 20 Texas 2
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... Apr 17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC