Man accused of strangling, attempting to shoot woman in Upper 9th Ward: NOPD
A 30-year-old man is accused of strangling a woman then attempting but failing to shoot her when his gun malfunctioned during a fight in the Upper 9th Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department . The victim told police that about 6 p.m. April 5 in the 4200 block of N. Claiborne Avenue she was involved in a verbal altercation with Anthony Parker, according to NOPD.
