Man accused of setting fire to Central City apartment, domestic abuse

Robert Blair, 51 was arrested Tuesday night on arson and domestic-abuse charges after he returned to the scene of a fire that investigators say he intentionally set at a Central City apartment building, according to New Orleans police. A 51-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night on arson and domestic-abuse charges after he returned to the scene of a fire that investigators say he intentionally set at a Central City apartment building, according to New Orleans police.

