Man accused of beating, threatening to kill woman in 7th Ward: NOPD

A 41-year-old man is accused of beating a woman with a broomstick and his fists before threatening her with a gun in the 7th Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim told police she was having drinks with Raymond Emilien about 5 p.m. April 7 in the 2100 block of Pauger Street when he "became enraged" and hit her several times with a broomstick, police said.

