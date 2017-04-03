Man accused Monday of harassing tourists on Bourbon wanted in May stabbing: NOPD
Everette Williams was booked Tuesday, April 4, 2017, on Bourbon Street for an open warrant for an attempted second-degree murder charge related to a May 2016 stabbing in or near Jackson Square. A man who got the attention of New Orleans police Monday after reports he was harassing tourists on Bourbon Street was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to a stabbing last year at or near Jackson Square.
