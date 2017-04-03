LPO, New Orleans Airlift create 'New Water Music' in unconventional lakefront performance

Thousands of curious onlookers filled the Pontchartrain lakefront Saturday near the Seabook Boat Launch, eschewing the promise of French Quarter Fest for something a little more unconventional: a classical music concert from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra , amateur musicians and boat choreography. "New Water Music," which was staged as a partnership between the LPO and the New Orleans Airlift, the nonprofit organization that also runs the Music Box Village, was written and conducted by University of New Orleans assistant professor of music Yotam Haber.

