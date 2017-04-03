Louisiana orchestra performs on moving boats on a lake

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo, fabrication, art and costume departments for the "New Water Music" performance pose on the barge along with Delaney Martin of New Orleans Airlift and composer Yotam Haber on Bayou Sauvage in New Orleans. "New Water Music" features composer Yotam Haber on a floating barge with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and visual presentations by New Orleans Airlift arts collective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.