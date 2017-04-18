Lawmaker proposes redirecting some Convention Center taxes to New Orleans roads
A state representative is proposing to redirect about $16 million a year in taxes away from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to an independent board that would spend the money on fixing streets in New Orleans. The proposal, by state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, would take the revenue from two existing taxes away from the center.
