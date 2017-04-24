Last defendant in New Orleans East home invasion opts for murder trial
Tavis Leonard, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery as he stands trial this week in a March 2014 New Orleans East home invasion case. Tavis Leonard, the last remaining defendant in a deadly March 2014 home invasion in New Orleans East, rejected a plea offer and opted to stand trial for murder on Monday , gambling a possible life sentence that he can beat the state's case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|5 hr
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Mon
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Sun
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|New Orleans Christians
|Apr 20
|Texas
|2
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|Apr 17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC