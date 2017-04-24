Last defendant in New Orleans East home invasion opts for murder trial

Tavis Leonard, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery as he stands trial this week in a March 2014 New Orleans East home invasion case. Tavis Leonard, the last remaining defendant in a deadly March 2014 home invasion in New Orleans East, rejected a plea offer and opted to stand trial for murder on Monday , gambling a possible life sentence that he can beat the state's case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.