Kenneth Landrieu's road-rage trial properly moved to new court, New Orleans judge rules
Metairie's Kenneth Landrieu, cousin of New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, has been awaiting trial since his September 2015 arrest on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a handgun stemming from a traffic dispute. by a New Orleans judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|Mon
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 15
|XTREME BIAS
|3
|New Orleans Christians
|Apr 15
|Saint Jesse
|1
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC