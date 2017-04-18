Joe Giarrusso, Eric Johnson announce bids for New Orleans Council seats
There are two new entries in the races for New Orleans City Council later this year, bringing the total number of announced candidates to three. One wants to replace District A Councilwoman Susan Guidry, who is term limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|10 hr
|Texas
|2
|New Orleans Christians
|10 hr
|Texas
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|Apr 17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 15
|XTREME BIAS
|3
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC