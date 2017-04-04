'Iron Chef' returns to Food Network, and a New Orleans local is in the spotlight
If you had told Chef Michael Gulotta three years ago that he would be on "Iron Chef," he would've laughed. "I mean, we literally decided to open up a pho shop in a strip mall in Mid-City, New Orleans," he says with a laugh.
