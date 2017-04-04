'Iron Chef' returns to Food Network, ...

'Iron Chef' returns to Food Network, and a New Orleans local is in the spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WGNO-TV New Orleans

If you had told Chef Michael Gulotta three years ago that he would be on "Iron Chef," he would've laughed. "I mean, we literally decided to open up a pho shop in a strip mall in Mid-City, New Orleans," he says with a laugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos 4 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Mon On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Mon Guest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 28 Baphomet 38
unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th... Mar 25 Thomas 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC