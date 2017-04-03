In New Orleans, how a shooting becomes a medical call

The call that launched a Jan. 13 shooting investigation came to New Orleans police from inside the emergency room at University Medical Center, where doctors and nurses were tending to a man with a gunshot wound near his left knee. The man told responding NOPD officer Derrick Burmaster he left for his lunch break earlier that same day and was driving along St. Charles Avenue toward Lee Circle when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot, according to a police report.

