In New Orleans, how a shooting becomes a medical call
The call that launched a Jan. 13 shooting investigation came to New Orleans police from inside the emergency room at University Medical Center, where doctors and nurses were tending to a man with a gunshot wound near his left knee. The man told responding NOPD officer Derrick Burmaster he left for his lunch break earlier that same day and was driving along St. Charles Avenue toward Lee Circle when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC