'I killed him,' man accused in Bourbon Street slaying said in call to friend, NOPD alleges
Luis Conde was booked Friday on second-degree murder in connection with the killing of his boyfriend Cleveland Guillot Jr. on Tuesday. A man is brought out of a home on the 800 block of Bourbon street and brought into custody in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
