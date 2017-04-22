Hundreds attend New Orleans March for Science

In this strange new world - where the valley between truth and satire grows ever-foggier and sometimes it seems as though reality itself is slipping - scientists on seven continents and in New Orleans converged April 22 for rallies in support of facts, objective research and other previously undisputed elements of their work. Hundreds of people in New Orleans, including a sizable contingent from a visiting conference of physical anthropologists, gathered at City Hall Saturday for a rally and March for Science defending scientific and medical research funding, opposing the politicization of research results and celebrating the role of scientists in protecting the environment and human society.

