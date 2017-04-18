'Hello, Dawlin!' a rib-tickling spoof on Broadway, New Orleans style
The cast of 'Hello, Dawlin!' Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman, and Sean Patterson spoof more than 30 Broadway shows with a distinctly New Orleans flair. The new musical revue plays through April 30 on the Lagniappe Stage at the Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.
