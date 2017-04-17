Five in 5: new outdoor dining spots in New Orleans
Bratz Y'all! 617 B Piety St., 301-3222 www.bratzyall.com Dine on sausages, pretzels and German beers in the beer garden, decorated with potted flowers and plants and hanging pendant lights. Rosedale 801 Rosedale Drive, 309-9595 www.rosedalerestaurant.com Susan Spicer's homespun restaurant serves gourmet comfort food in the Navarre neighborhood.
