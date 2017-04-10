Fatal shooting reported at Columbus a...

Fatal shooting reported at Columbus and North Prieur streets in 7th Ward

New Orleans Police were investigating a fatal shooting at Columbus and North Prieur Streets in the 7th Ward Thursday night , according to an alert sent out at about 10:30 p.m. At the scene, a screen typically used to shield bodies from public view could be seen next to the front stoop of a home near the corner of Laharpe and North Prieur streets.

