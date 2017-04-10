Family of slain mental patient sues K...

Family of slain mental patient sues Kenner police over fatal shooting

Read more: NOLA.com

The family of a mentally ill man fatally shot by Kenner police in January after a nearly five-hour standoff at his home has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking $8.5 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in New Orleans' federal court, asserts that 25-year-old Armond Jairon Brown was killed without legal justification on Jan. 23, by "improperly trained police officers without provocation."

