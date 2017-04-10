Family of slain mental patient sues Kenner police over fatal shooting
The family of a mentally ill man fatally shot by Kenner police in January after a nearly five-hour standoff at his home has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking $8.5 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in New Orleans' federal court, asserts that 25-year-old Armond Jairon Brown was killed without legal justification on Jan. 23, by "improperly trained police officers without provocation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|8 hr
|XTREME BIAS
|3
|New Orleans Christians
|19 hr
|Saint Jesse
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC