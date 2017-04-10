Exhibit on Nazi persecution of Jewish lawyers coming to New Orleans
A photo from the traveling exhibit 'Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich,' shows Jewish attorneys being barred from a German courthouse. An international touring exhibit documenting the oppression of Jewish lawyers in Nazi Germany will make its first appearance in Louisiana later this month in the French Quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Sat
|XTREME BIAS
|3
|New Orleans Christians
|Sat
|Saint Jesse
|1
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC