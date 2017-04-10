Ex-bondsman pleads guilty in scheme to bribe Orleans Parish court workers
Former New Orleans bondsman Rufus Johnson pleaded guilty to all six counts against him Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in a federal case accusing him of conspiring to bribe Orleans Parish criminal court and sheriff's office employees to secure certain bonds for his clients. Federal prosecutors say he also operated a bond company in Mid-City without a license.
