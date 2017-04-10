Endymion crash driver pleads not guilty to 27 counts

Neilson Rizzuto, who New Orleans police say drove his pickup truck while legally drunk into a crowd of people during the Endymion parade on Feb. 25, 2017, was charged in an April 7, 2017, bill of information with 14 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, 12 counts of vehicular negligent injuring and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury. Neilson Rizzuto, the 25-year-old man New Orleans police say was legally drunk when he drove his pickup truck into a crowd of people during the Feb. 25 Endymion parade, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 27 separate counts against him.

