Election year, term limits bring bile...

Election year, term limits bring bile to New Orleans City Council meetings

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The New Orleans City Council meeting Thursday descended into what's started to become a pattern of raw exchanges between council members who appear increasingly eager to tear into one another ahead of October elections. The atmosphere of departing council members trying to seal a legacy combined with others running for re-election -- not to mention Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell's bid for mayor -- has turned recent council meetings into searing political theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 59 min Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Apr 5 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 28 Baphomet 38
unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th... Mar 25 Thomas 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC