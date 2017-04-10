Election year, term limits bring bile to New Orleans City Council meetings

The New Orleans City Council meeting Thursday descended into what's started to become a pattern of raw exchanges between council members who appear increasingly eager to tear into one another ahead of October elections. The atmosphere of departing council members trying to seal a legacy combined with others running for re-election -- not to mention Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell's bid for mayor -- has turned recent council meetings into searing political theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.