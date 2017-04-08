Easter egg hunts take over City Park ...

Easter egg hunts take over City Park and New Orleans East

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WGNO-TV New Orleans

Saturday, at City Church New Orleans they hosted its 5th annual Egg Drop, featuring 50,000 candy-filled eggs. The festivities included face painting, live entertainment, field games, concessions and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr johnniebgood 20,945
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Apr 5 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 28 Baphomet 38
unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th... Mar 25 Thomas 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC