Crescent City Classic to fill New Orleans streets

"Throughout this event, the public is encouraged to be patient and prepared for delays by making transportation arrangements accordingly," a news release states. "In advance of the race, at 5 a.m. on Saturday, NOPD officers will divert all traffic on Poydras Street from S. Claiborne Avenue to Loyola Avenue, including the areas surrounding the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sugar Bowl Drive, W. Stadium Drive and Dave Dixon Drive."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.