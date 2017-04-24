CNN documentary on the music of Hurri...

CNN documentary on the music of Hurricane Katrina to screen for free in New Orleans

14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A Hurricane Katrina-themed episode of the CNN docuseries 'Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History' will screen for free at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The screening is open to the public, however seating is limited, so RSVP's are required by emailing [email protected] CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin will be in New Orleans on Monday for a free local screening of a Hurricane Katrina-themed episode of the eight-part docuseries "Soundtracks: Song That Defined History."

New Orleans, LA

