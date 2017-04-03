Child porn trial opens for New Orleans Wiccan priest

Kenneth Klein, 62, was arrested in March 2014 at his home on Carondelet Street, where Louisiana State Police agents said they seized a computer containing a trove of 20 pornographic videos featuring minor children engaging in explicit sexual activity. A New Orleans man who is a nationally known Wiccan high priest, musician and author suggested through his attorney Wednesday that a bitter ex-wife is responsible for the trove of child pornography videos found on his computer three years ago by Louisiana State Police.

