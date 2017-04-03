Child porn trial opens for New Orleans Wiccan priest
Kenneth Klein, 62, was arrested in March 2014 at his home on Carondelet Street, where Louisiana State Police agents said they seized a computer containing a trove of 20 pornographic videos featuring minor children engaging in explicit sexual activity. A New Orleans man who is a nationally known Wiccan high priest, musician and author suggested through his attorney Wednesday that a bitter ex-wife is responsible for the trove of child pornography videos found on his computer three years ago by Louisiana State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|7 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC