Bourbon Street killing and SWAT roll, ex-DA sentenced: New Orleans area crime news
A total of 14 people were shot -- two of them fatally -- in Orleans Parish the week that ended Sunday, April 9, in addition to a man who authorities say was fatally stabbed and beaten by his longtime partner in a Bourbon Street home. Three others were shot in Jefferson Parish, including an officer-involved shooting, and an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Garyville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC