Bourbon Street killing and SWAT roll, ex-DA sentenced: New Orleans area crime news

A total of 14 people were shot -- two of them fatally -- in Orleans Parish the week that ended Sunday, April 9, in addition to a man who authorities say was fatally stabbed and beaten by his longtime partner in a Bourbon Street home. Three others were shot in Jefferson Parish, including an officer-involved shooting, and an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Garyville.

